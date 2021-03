Even though Wayne Holden wasn’t a natural athlete, being 6 feet, 6 inches meant that he had to play basketball in high school. That sent him to college, which led him into psychology and working with disturbed kids. It was a career he loved, but since 2005, Holden has worked at RTI International, a global research organization. Now he serves as RTI's CEO. So, how did he go from the clinic to the boardroom? Holden joins host Frank Stasio to discuss his fascinating journey.