Wake Forest Debate

Many voters are looking forward to the Presidential debates this election year, but competitive debaters might say that the civil discourse of our times has given up on formal argumentation. True debate depends on a certain openness and on the possibility that minds can change on the strength of a well-crafted argument. Wake Forest University has an award-winning debate team and their members are already preparing for the upcoming season. Host Frank Stasio will be joined by Jarrod Atchison, director of debate at Wake Forest University and an assistant professor in the Communications Department; and Melvin Washington, a junior at Wake Forest University and a competitive debater.