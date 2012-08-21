The Curious Case of Janet Danahey

About ten years ago, Janet Danahey set fire to the porch of her boyfriend's apartment complex. She claimed it was a prank. Four people died in the resulting fire, and Danahey agreed to a deal for life in prison in order avoid the death penalty. Now she wants to take her plea deal back and receive clemency from the governor. WUNC Greensboro Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to explore the controversial case.