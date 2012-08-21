Freeing LaMonte Armstrong

LaMonte Armstrong was a graduate of North Carolina A&T University and a basketball coach before he became known as a murderer. In 1995, he was convicted of killing his former college professor and family friend Ernestine Compton. Armstrong has maintained his innocence ever since, and he was finally released this year after two defense attorneys successfully presented evidence of wrongful conviction. Host Frank Stasio talks about the case with LaMonte Armstrong and his attorney Theresa Newman, co-director of Duke's Wrongful Convictions Clinic.