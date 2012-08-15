Controlling Gun Violence
Recent high-profile shootings in Colorado, Wisconsin and Texas are spurring public conversations about gun control, but is tougher regulations on our right to keep and bear arms an effective method for curtailing gun deaths? Host Frank Stasio talks about gun violence and what some local leaders doing to solve the problem with Durham Mayor Bill Bell; Scott Holmes, a defense attorney and member of the Durham Quaker Friends Meeting; Paul Valone, president of Grass Roots North Carolina; Jeff Welty, an assistant professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government; and Jeffrey Swanson, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University.