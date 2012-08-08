Russell Snyder was a patriotic American who joined the Army after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

What he saw in Iraq changed his view of the war and America's role in it. His new book, "Hearts and Mines: A Memoir of Psychological Warfare in Iraq" (Casemate/2012), chronicles his experiences during combat. Snyder joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the book and what shifted his perspective on the conflict.