T.C. McCarthy was deterred from his dream of writing at every step. A commencement speaker told him to ditch it and a college creative writing program laughed at his attempts to write science fiction. McCarthy eventually did abandon English for science, but he never gave up his dream of being an author. After working for the U.S. Patent Office and the CIA, his dream finally came true. He’s the author of the Subterrene War Trilogy, a sci-fi series that just wrapped up with the recently published "Chimera" (Orbit/2012). McCarthy joins Frank Stasio in the studio to talk about his struggles and success.