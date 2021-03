The Ancient Celts told stories to each other through song. They had chants for battle and mourning dirges when their heroes fell. Raleigh-based musician James Olin Oden says the contemporary Celtic music scene is alive and well. He joins host Frank Stasio is joined by James Olin Oden to play a mix of original and traditional Celtic music and talk about his CD, “Samhain’s March: A Winter’s Journey.”