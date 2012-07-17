Job Creation & The Economy

Occasionally, there are headlines about a new company coming to the area and bringing a certain number of jobs with it. Politicians love to talk about job creation, but what does it really mean for a local economy when a handful of people have a shot at employment? How many new jobs would it take to have a truly positive impact on a down economy and does it matter if the jobs are low wage? Host Frank Stasio talks about the concept of job creation and how it ties to the economy with Andrew Brod, Senior Research Fellow at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Center for Business & Economic Research, and Thomas Tiemann, Jefferson-Pilot Professor and Chair of the Economics Department at Elon University.