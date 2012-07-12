The Life of Huey P. Newton

The origins of the Black Panther Party were as a group that wanted to provide self-defense and support to communities overlooked and abused by the authorities. American government and media portrayals dismissed the Panthers as thugs, but filmmaker Dante James wants to tell the true story of the revolutionary members of the radical organization. James, an assistant director of the African Cultural Center at North Carolina State University, is at work on a film called, "The Story of Huey P. Newton and the Black Panther Party" about the famed co-founder of the notorious group. Host Frank Stasio talks about it with James and David Hilliard, a founding member of the Black Panther Party.