The State of Things

Paris, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

Writer Rosecrans Baldwin landed a job at a Parisian ad agency, and so for 18 months he and his wife lived in the City of Lights. What they confronted was a globalized and modernized city, which differed radically from the Paris of Hemingway and Fitzgerald.

Baldwin joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his memoir on the experience, "Paris, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down" (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux/2012).

Paris, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

