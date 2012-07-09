Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Kevin Trapani

Businessman Kevin Trapani will tell you that his company, Redwoods Group, does well by doing good.  Redwoods Group recently won an award that validates his claim. B-Lab, an organization that certifies socially responsible companies known as B-corps, named it one of the “Best Companies for the World.” Host Frank Stasio talks to Trapani about doing profitable business while creating a positive social and environmental impact.

This program was originally broadcast on March 12, 2012. For a link to the audio, click here.

