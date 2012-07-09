Meet Kevin Trapani

Businessman Kevin Trapani will tell you that his company, Redwoods Group, does well by doing good. Redwoods Group recently won an award that validates his claim. B-Lab, an organization that certifies socially responsible companies known as B-corps, named it one of the “Best Companies for the World.” Host Frank Stasio talks to Trapani about doing profitable business while creating a positive social and environmental impact.

This program was originally broadcast on March 12, 2012.