Renewing Our Schools Part I

Hal Kwalwasser was an anti-trust lawyer before becoming counsel to the Los Angeles Unified School District. He applied his legal skills to America's educational policy to break down the problems and find the solutions recorded in his new book, “Renewal: Remaking America's Schools for the 21st Century” (R & L Education/2012). He examines the 40 best performing school systems in the country including two counties here in North Carolina: Statesville/Iredell and Watagua. Kwalwasser joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the secrets of Statesville/Iredell County's success in the first of our two part mini-series on education reform.