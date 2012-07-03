Poet Peter Cole is known for his translations of Hebrew literature and medieval Hebrew poetry, but in his latest translation, "Poetry of Kabbalah: Mystical Verse from the Jewish Tradition" (Yale University Press/2012), he explores the spiritual side of Jewish faith. The poetry in the collection was created over a 1,500 year period, and the translated works are written here in English for the first time. Host Frank Stasio talks about the poetry of Kabbalah with poet Peter Cole.