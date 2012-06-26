Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Help America Vote Act

In 2002, Congress passed the Help America Vote Act to avoid the Florida controversy during the 2000 election. North Carolina had some $4 million in federal funds coming to it from the HAVA, but the state needed to provide an extra $600,000 in its own voting budget to release those funds. Last week, the House and Senate chose to hold back the $600,000. Host Frank Stasio will discuss what the loss of these funds means with Bob Hall, the executive director of Democracy North Carolina, and Susan Myrick, elections policy analyst for the Civitas Institute.

