The State of Things

So Bad It's Good

There are many lists of the best movies of all time. But there are also a few titles that come up again and again as the best worst movies.  Critics argue between “The Room,” “Troll 2,” and “Plan 9 from Outer Space,” but that doesn’t mean these so-called bad films don’t have huge fan followings. Host Frank Stasio will be joined by Sean Wilson and Skip Elsheimer to talk about their love of bad movies. Wilson is the founder of Fullsteam Brewery in Durham, where he hosts the Bad Movie series. Elsheimer created A/V Geeks and hosts the Natural Horror Picture Show at the North Carolina Science Museum in Raleigh.

The State of Things
