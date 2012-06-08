Christian belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ is fundamental to the faith. A recent book by James Tabor, chair of the department of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, describes the discovery of evidence that casts doubt that Jesus rose again. Has the final resting place of Jesus been found? Host Frank Stasio talks to James Tabor about his new book, "The Jesus Discovery: The New Archeological Find that Reveals the Birth of Christianity" (Simon & Schuster/2012), co-authored by Simcha Jacobovici.

This program originally aired on April 20, 2012. For a link to the audio, click here.