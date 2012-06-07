From Slow Money to Impact Investing

Slow money is a movement that grew out of the 2008 financial collapse. The first principle of that movement is to “bring money back down to earth.” It calls for investing in local farms and food products. On today's program we are going to consider the Slow Money movement in North Carolina and ask this question: what if we applied the principles of Slow Money to things beyond food and farms? What happens when we create a system that values businesses that create healthy local economies and environments? That system is slowly taking shape and it's called Impact Investing. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Carol Peppe Hewitt of Slow Money North Carolina; Bonny Moellenbrock, the Executive Director of the SJF Institute & Investors Circle; Cathy Clark, an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Center for the Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship (CASE) at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business; Michael Shore, the CEO of FLS Energy in Asheville; and James Cox, a Professor of Law the Brainerd Currie Professor of Law at Duke University.

This program originally aired on April 17, 2012.