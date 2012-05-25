Mark Holland and his twin brother Michael found success in the music industry with the band Jennyanykind. They were signed to a major label in the mid-90s and in 1994, Mark created Jule Brown, a southern blues and rock persona to serve as a solo side-act to Jennyanykind. His first album garnered great press in the New York Times and Billboard Magazine, and he has continued to release more Jule Brown records since then. The last was titled "Surreal Folk Blues" in 2008. His current 4-piece line-up is recording a new album for release in 2013. They join host Frank Stasio to talk about exploring blues music of the Delta and Chicago for this project and to play live.