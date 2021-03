The North Carolina Hops & Roots Festival brings together local music, local beer, and food grown on local farms.

After traveling extensively for his job, festival founder Ira Planer decided to create this event to celebrate the distinct regional culture of his home state. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Planer, musician Lizzy Ross and Michael Tiemann, the founder of Manifold Studio, to discuss linking sustainable agriculture and a local cultural community.