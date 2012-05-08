Writer Marjorie Hudson is drawn to people who are lost, mostly because their journeys toward home fascinate her. She was lost herself once, living and working too hard in Washington D.C. When she came to visit a friend in the Triangle, she had a very visceral feeling of being found. After decades of building her writing life and nurturing her community in Pittsboro, NC, Hudson considers herself to be home. Her long awaited collection of short stories is populated by lost souls at varying degrees of being found. The book is called, "Accidental Birds of the Carolinas" (Press53/2011). Hudson joins host Frank Stasio in the studio today to talk about birds, books and loving the South.