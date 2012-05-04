Senior Reed Turchi is graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with something more than a degree. He’s leaving college with a business: a record label he built from the ground up as a sophomore in college. It’s called Devil Down Records and the roster of artists includes North Mississippi bluesmen and Turchi’s own band. The young musician and entrepreneur joins host Frank Stasio to talk about starting a successful business while still a student and what’s ahead for his career in the music industry.