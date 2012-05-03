Public art brings people together and creates community conversations. When town leaders in Clayton, North Carolina set out to launch their public arts program, they enlisted the help of an outsider named Jody Servon. Servon was hired to consult on how to make a sustainable public arts program and she took her role a step further by making a documentary about Clayton’s efforts to create a vibrant public art scene. The result is the short film, “Clayton Patchwork,” which features artist Dorothy Demboski who designed the first public mural in Clayton. Servon and Demboski join host Frank Stasio to talk about nurturing a sense of community through art.