Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Clayton Patchwork

Public art brings people together and creates community conversations. When town leaders in Clayton, North Carolina set out to launch their public arts program, they enlisted the help of an outsider named Jody Servon. Servon was hired to consult on how to make a sustainable public arts program and she took her role a step further by making a documentary about Clayton’s efforts to create a vibrant public art scene. The result is the short film, “Clayton Patchwork,” which features artist Dorothy Demboski who designed the first public mural in Clayton. Servon and Demboski join host Frank Stasio to talk about nurturing a sense of community through art.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDorothy Demboski
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas