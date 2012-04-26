It's one of the most popular operas of all time and notoriously difficult to perform, but the North Carolina Opera is bringing it to the Triangle this weekend. Il Trovatore, Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece, pits two enemies against each other in a dramatic love tale that ends with a twist. Host Frank Stasio talks about the upcoming performances with Noah Stewart, who plays the lead role of Manrico, and Timothy Myers, the conductor of Il Trovatore and artistic director of the North Carolina Opera.