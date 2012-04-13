Bringing The World Home To You

Emily Pilloton’s course, Studio H, is unlike any other offered at Bertie County Early College High School. The students who are enrolled get a break from staring at computer screens to work with their hands, constructing projects that benefit the local community. They’ve made chicken coops to share with families and even built a pavilion that now houses the farmers market in Windsor, NC. Pilloton joins host Frank Stasio to talk about guiding a new generation of design engineers and what her handy students are working on next.

