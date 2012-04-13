Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Brian Horton Trio

Brian Horton honed his saxophone skills as a student at North Carolina Central University’s world renowned Jazz Studies Program. The education and connections he made there have served him well in his music career. Horton is now a faculty member at his alma mater where he teaches alongside jazz luminaries like Program Director Ira Wiggins and Branford Marsalis. The Brian Horton Trio is a popular act that performs frequently around North Carolina, most notably at their weekly gig at Whiskey in downtown Durham. Two of the trio, Brian Horton and bassist Lance Scott Junior, join host Frank Stasio to talk about the art of jazz and play live in the studio.

