The State of Things

Documenting Women's History in the South

Contraception, access to health care and representation in Congress are issues that motivated feminist activists in the early 1960s and, if Rush Limbaugh's recent time in the headlines is any indication, those issues persist. Women have been effecting social and political change across the South for more than a century, but, if you read the history of the women's movement in America, you'd think all of the action happened in the Northeast. Host Frank Stasio is joined by a panel of guests to consider what we should know about the women's movement in the South, and to discuss what current activists can learn from the historical record. Joining him are Rachel Seidman, Associate Director of the Southern Oral History Program at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Joey Fink, a PhD student in history at UNC-Chapel Hill; Laura Clark Brown, a senior librarian at the Southern Historical Collection at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Laura Micham, The Merle Hoffman Director at the Sallie Bingham Center for Women’s History and Culture at Duke University’s David M. Rubenstein Rare Book and Manuscript Library.

This program originally aired on March 6, 2012. For a link to the audio, click here.

