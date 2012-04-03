David Haskell was inspired by the mandalas of Tibetan Buddhism to seek personal meditation out in nature. He sought out a one-square-meter plot of land in a Tennessee old-growth forest and observed it for a year. The resulting observations are surprising and enlightening. Host Frank Stasio talks to David Haskell, professor of biology at the University of the South about his new book, “The Forest Unseen: A Year’s Watch in Nature” (Viking/2012).