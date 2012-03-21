Muslim Girls Get the Blues

Muslim womanhood and sensuality are rarely found in the same sentence, but a new collection of first-person accounts by Muslim women of romance and relationships challenges cultural and religious stereotypes.

It’s called “InshAllah: The Secret Love Lives of American Muslim Women” (Soft Skull Press/2012). The anthology contains an essay by Greensboro writer Deonna Kelli Sayed, who contributed the story of how she fell in love with and proposed to her husband. She joins host Frank Stasio to discuss religion and romance.