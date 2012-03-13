When law professor Kenneth Broun began learning about the 1963 trial of Nelson Mandela, he was startled to discover the South African leader was expected to be put to death. Mandela spent 27 years in prison, but he eventually got out and became president. Still, Broun wondered what would have happened if the celebrated leader had been killed. He set about researching the trial that led to Mandela's imprisonment. Host Frank Stasio talks to Kenneth Broun, professor at the University of Chapel Hill, about his new book, "Saving Nelson Mandela: The Rivonia Trial and the Fate of South Africa" (Oxford University Press/2012).