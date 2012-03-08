Almost all musicians claim to have to have a unique sound, but the members of experimental band Invisible make good on that claim by performing compositions written for new instruments. In their show “The New Obsolete,” there’s a typewriter configured to play the piano keys and a system of valves that releases drops of water to play notes. The performance itself is a commentary on man’s relationship with technology and whether one day humans will be considered as obsolete as the latest gadget. Invisible members Mark Dixon, Jonathan Henderson and Jodi Staley join host Frank Stasio to talk about making art by creating new instruments out of old technology.