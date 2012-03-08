Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The New Obsolete

image2_9.gif

Almost all musicians claim to have to have a unique sound, but the members of experimental band Invisible make good on that claim by performing compositions written for new instruments. In their show “The New Obsolete,” there’s a typewriter configured to play the piano keys and a system of valves that releases drops of water to play notes. The performance itself is a commentary on man’s relationship with technology and whether one day humans will be considered as obsolete as the latest gadget. Invisible members Mark Dixon, Jonathan Henderson and Jodi Staley join host Frank Stasio to talk about making art by creating new instruments out of old technology.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe New Obsolete
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas