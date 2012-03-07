Many of us know what it’s like to have a bad hair day, but the concept of “good hair” is something that has particular meaning for African-Americans. Good hair is used to express ideas about class, sexuality and education levels in the black community. This intrigued playwright Chaunesti Webb. Her new stage production is called “I Love My Hair When it Looks Good: & Then Again When it Looks Defiant and Impressive.” It’s an exploration of the relationship black women have with their hair and how locks play a role in developing personal identity.