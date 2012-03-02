Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Joy of Eating

Colman Andrews is largely considered one of America's foremost food writers. He founded Savuer Magazine, the landmark publication that put food in its cultural and historical context. He's lately been particularly interested in the changing culinary landscape of North Carolina. He comes to town this weekend for a special dinner whose courses are made from his different cookbooks. But first he stops by the studio to speak with host Frank Stasio and "The State of Things" resident foodie Kelly Alexander.

