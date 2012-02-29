When it comes to science fiction, few names are as well known as Orson Scott Card. The Greensboro, NC writer created the novel "Ender's Game," which is a must-have for any true sci-fi fan. His latest work is "Shadows in Flight" (Tor Books/2012) and it follows Bean, a minor character from "Ender's Game," as he travels through space racing to find a cure for a genetic illness that threatens him and his children. Host Frank Stasio talks to Orson Scott Card about his new book and his influence on literature.