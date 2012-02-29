Bringing The World Home To You

Growing Power

Will Allen is co-founder and director of Growing Power.
sharedtablessymp.wordpress.com
/

Will Allen grew up on a farm, but becoming a farmer was the furthest thing from his mind as a child. Allen was a basketball star and his athletic talent carried him through college and into professional leagues in the U.S. and abroad. During a stint in Belgium, Allen got back to his roots and started farming natural foods. He loved having his hands in the soil so much that when he returned to America, he started an urban farm to help members of his community gain access to healthy, organic produce. His hobby became a nonprofit called Growing Power, which is based in Milwaukee, WI with operations in Chicago, IL. But, Allen’s message has traveled worldwide: access to good food should be a basic, human right.

