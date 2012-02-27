Meet Steve Sager

Rabbi Steve Sager arrived at Congregation Beth El in Durham over 30 years ago. He was 27 years old, trained in the Reconstructionist tradition of Judaism and new to North Carolina. His academic bent and his interest in conversation made the move a good fit. Sager retired last year from the pulpit. Now he has started a new venture that's called Sicha, which means conversation. He wants to help people embrace ancient texts and traditions while deepening their modern lives. Rabbi Steve Sager joins host Frank Stasio in the studio today to talk about his new spiritual chapter.