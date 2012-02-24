Bringing The World Home To You

Remaking High Point University

Since Nido Qubein took over as president of High Point University in 2005, the small private school, has gone from a regional college to a regional university, doubling in size and stature. Qubein is not your typical college president. He's authored a dozen books including "How To Be a Great Sales Professional" (High Point University Press/2006) and "Stairway to Success: The Complete Blueprint for Personal and Professional Achievement" (Wiley/1997). Has his businessman's approach to running the university paid off? Has running the university altered his point of view as a businessman?

