Remaking High Point University
Since Nido Qubein took over as president of High Point University in 2005, the small private school, has gone from a regional college to a regional university, doubling in size and stature. Qubein is not your typical college president. He's authored a dozen books including "How To Be a Great Sales Professional" (High Point University Press/2006) and "Stairway to Success: The Complete Blueprint for Personal and Professional Achievement" (Wiley/1997). Has his businessman's approach to running the university paid off? Has running the university altered his point of view as a businessman?