Richie is an ordinary thirteen-year-old boy. He has to do homework. He has a crush on his lab partner. He’s trying to figure out how to fit in. Spies and Nazis are fighting over his science fair project, hoping to turn it into a nuclear bomb. Okay, so he’s not exactly ordinary. “The Milford Project” is a musical production that tells Richie’s crazy story. The play is being directed by Scott Ripley at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.