Monkeys and Mind Control

The prospect of quadriplegics walking again once seemed like wishful thinking. The thought of a monkey’s brain controlling a robot was relegated to the realm of science fiction. But real science is always expanding the scope of the possible. Host Isaac-Davy Aronson talks to Miguel Nicolelis, professor of neuroscience at Duke University and founder of Duke’s Center for Neuroengineering, about how his research with monkeys may help millions of people to walk again.