Credit www.stevevolk.com

When journalist Steve Volk was a kid, something strange happened to him and his family. It seemed like a scene from the movie "Poltergeist," and to this day he isn't quite sure how to explain it. But questions about that experience led Volk to explore all kinds of strange phenomena, including lucid dreaming, remote viewing and UFOs. He collects his findings in his new book, "Fringe-ology: How I Tried to Explain Away the Unexplainable – And Couldn't" (HarperOne/2011).