Public Education in Pitt County Schools

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is hearing arguments today from attorneys on two sides of a case involving schools and segregation. This case involves Pitt County, North Carolina, a district that was formed when the Greenville and Pitt County Schools merged in 1985. Both districts were under court order from the 1970s to desegregate – an order that still exists today. Last year, the district enacted a new student assignment policy. That prompted a group of concerned African-Americans in Pitt County to sue, saying the district was not living up to its court-mandated desegregation plan.