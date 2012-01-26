Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Public Education in Pitt County Schools

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is hearing arguments today from attorneys on two sides of a case involving schools and segregation. This case involves Pitt County, North Carolina, a district that was formed when the Greenville and Pitt County Schools merged in 1985. Both districts were under court order from the 1970s to desegregate – an order that still exists today. Last year, the district enacted a new student assignment policy. That prompted a group of concerned African-Americans in Pitt County to sue, saying the district was not living up to its court-mandated desegregation plan.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
