Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Design in Nature

Adrian Bejan is a professor of mechanical engineering at Duke University who is particularly interested in how to make things more efficient. Not long ago, he discovered what he calls the constructal law in nature. This law basically says that for a flow system to persist in time, it must evolve to provide greater and better flow. For instance, a river basin changes over time to ensure that the water from one body flows more efficiently into the water of another body. It sounds simple, but it’s actually quite revolutionary. Adrian Bejan explains his theory and how it works in detail in his new book co-written with J. Peder Zane called, "Design in Nature, How the Constructal Law Governs Evolution in Biology, Physics, Technology, and Social Organization" (Random House/2012).

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis