Poet and writer Alan Shapiro expected to be a basketball star, not a literary star, but an injury took him off the court and left him alone with his grief. He found his way into verse and never left. Shapiro is the author of ten books of poems, two memoirs, a collection of criticism and now the novel "Broadway Baby," which was just released by Algonquin Books. He also has a new collection of poetry out called "Night of the Republic" (Houghton Mifflin/2012).