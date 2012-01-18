The North Carolina Opera is celebrating composer Philip Glass' 75th birthday with a presentation of his opera, “Les Enfants Terribles.” The opera has the trademark hypnotic sound of Glass' music and features a tragic storyline involving a brother and sister whose obsession with each other ends in a deadly fashion. Host Frank Stasio talks about the production with Eric Mitchko, general director of the North Carolina Opera, and Wilson Southerland, associate music director of the North Carolina Opera and conductor of "Les Enfants Terribles."