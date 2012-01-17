Durham's Newest Museum

Why is Durham, NC called the City of Medicine? What’s the first publicly supported liberal arts college for African-Americans in the nation? What was the original name of Duke University? What did explorer John Lawson call Durham when he chronicled the region in 1701? The answers to these and other questions about the Bull City will all be answered by the proposed Museum of Durham History, which is one step closer to existence with the recent hire of co-directors. One of them, Katie Spencer, joins host Frank Stasio, along with Tom Krakauer, the past chairman of the museum’s board and the current CEO, to talk about the city's big plans to archive and exhibit its history.