Mipso is a made-up word. If you ask the guys in the band Mipso Trio what it means they might answer with “What do you want it to mean?” When the three University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill juniors came up with the name for their bluegrass inspired band they were just trying to avoid being called anything involving mountains and boys — no grass mountain boys, or steep mountain boys… you get the idea. They take the stage at Cat’s Cradle tomorrow night but first Joseph Terrell on guitar, Jacob Sharp on mandolin and Wood Robinson on the stand up bass join host Frank Stasio in the studio for a live performance.