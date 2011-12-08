Insects, Incest and Infestation

Inbreeeding is nothing new in the world of insects, but researchers at North Carolina State University have found that when it comes to mating, bedbugs seem to have a genetic advantage over other creepy crawlies. Incest eventually depletes most populations, but the number of bedbugs has somehow managed to increase, even in infestations where forensic tests show evidence of inbreeding. Coby Schal, an urban entomologist and professor at NC State, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the problem of bedbugs and what his lab is doing to reduce the number of infestations.