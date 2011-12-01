Stephen Inrig wants to dispel the notion that HIV is a disease that plagues mostly sub-Saharan Africa and major metropolitan cities in the United States. He is author of the book, "North Carolina and the Problem of AIDS: Advocacy, Politics & Race in the South" (UNC Press/2011). He calls the South the epicenter of HIV infections in America, and North Carolina has not been spared. In his book, Inrig follows the history of HIV in North Carolina and sheds light on the spread of the disease among minority populations in the South.