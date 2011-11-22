Bringing The World Home To You

The Gathering

The Gathering String Band
The Gathering String Band
/

Laurelyn Dossett’s musical talent has led her to collaborate on shows for Triad Stage in Greensboro and with the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra. Dossett’s newest project is a song cycle called "The Gathering" about a journey home on a winter night. The composition will premiere as part of A Carolina Christmas at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh this weekend. Dossett and performer Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops stop by to sing and talk about the holiday concert with host Frank Stasio.

