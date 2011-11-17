Radio Monti

The Monti StorySLAM is a competitive storytelling event that’s grown in popularity in the Triangle and Triad regions of the state. Willing contestants are randomly selected from the audience to tell short stories that relate to a certain theme. Tonight, StorySLAM will take place at Triad Stage UpStage Cabaret in Greensboro, NC. But first, its founder Jeff Polish, and host Frank Stasio give the WUNC listening audience a taste of the event on-air along with three “celebrity judges” from Greensboro: Preston Lane, artistic director of Triad Stage; Donna Baldwin-Bradby, a theatre director and professor at North Carolina A&T University; and Katie Southard, owner of The Green Bean café and co-founder of Downtown Alliance GSO.