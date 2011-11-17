Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Radio Monti

The Monti StorySLAM is a competitive storytelling event that’s grown in popularity in the Triangle and Triad regions of the state. Willing contestants are randomly selected from the audience to tell short stories that relate to a certain theme. Tonight, StorySLAM will take place at Triad Stage UpStage Cabaret in Greensboro, NC. But first, its founder Jeff Polish, and host Frank Stasio give the WUNC listening audience a taste of the event on-air along with three “celebrity judges” from Greensboro: Preston Lane, artistic director of Triad Stage; Donna Baldwin-Bradby, a theatre director and professor at North Carolina A&T University; and Katie Southard, owner of The Green Bean café and co-founder of Downtown Alliance GSO.

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Susan Davis
